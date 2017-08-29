Liverpool sign Keita from RB Leipzig

Liverpool, Aug 29 (IANS) English Premier League club Liverpool on Tuesday announced the signing of RB Leipzig's Naby Keita, who will join the Premier League club on July 1, 2018.

"I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly," Keita told Liverpool's website.

"My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt -- that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance.

"Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping RBL achieve great things this season. Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance," he added.

Leipzig executive Oliver Mintzlaff told his club's official website that RB were happy to retain Keita's services for a further year.

"We always knew that Naby would play for us this season, and it was non-negotiable. He's an outstanding player and an important part of our successful team."

"With the solution we've reached now, we can fully focus on our exciting sporting tasks again," he added.

--IANS

dm/gau/dg