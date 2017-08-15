Liverpool secure easy win over Hoffenheim in CL first leg

Sinsheim [Germany], August 16 (ANI): Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a magnificent goal on his European debut as Liverpool defeated Hoffenheim 2-1 which put them on the brink of Champions League group stage place at the Hein-Neckar Arena on Tuesday.

18-year-old Alexander-Arnold swept an exquisite free-kick into the corner of the Hoffenheim goal 10 minutes before half-time to give Reds a 1-0 lead in the match.

Jurgen Klopp's men squandered numerous thereafter and looked to have a nervy finish until James Milner's cross-cum-shot drifted over Oliver Baumann via Nordtveit to seemingly secure victory, reports goal.com.

For Hoffenheim, Mark Uth scored the lone goal in the dying moments of the game but could not prevent the defeat at a stadium where his team were unbeaten in the Bundesliga last season.

Liverpool will play their first home Premier League game on Saturday, with Crystal Palace the visitors. The return leg against Hoffenheim would be played four days later. (ANI)