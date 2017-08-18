Liverpool reject fresh € 125M offer for Philippe Coutinho

London [UK], August 18 (ANI): Liverpool have rejected a fresh a €125 million offer from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, thus maintaining their "definitive stance" that the Brazilian mid-fielder will not be sold this summer and will remain a Liverpool player when the window closes.

Yesterday, Barcelona general manager Pep Segura had claimed that the club was "close" to signing Coutinho.

Last Friday, Coutinho had submitted a transfer request to Liverpool, hours after the club came out with a statement that they will not be selling the mid-fielder, reports goal.com.

Shattering the hopes of Barcelona, a statement on Liverpool's website echoed, "The club's definitive stance is that no offers for Coutinho will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes."

Barcelona had offered £72 million for the player in its first bid, which was rejected. Liverpool stood firm in its stance and also rejected the second bid of £90.4 million.

Coutinho, was signed by Liverpool for £8.5 million in January 2013 for a five-year deal which did not include buy-out clause.

The 25-year-old star of Liverpool notched 14 goals for the team in last term. The lead scorer of the team helped the Reds to finish fourth in the Premier league. (ANI)