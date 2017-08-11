Liverpool not selling Coutinho, say club owners

London, Aug 11 (IANS) Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group have made it clear that Brazilian Philippe Coutinho will not be sold before the close of the summer transfer window.

According to a Sky Sports News report, Liverpool have so far rejected two bids from FC Barcelona for Coutinho, with the latest offer worth up to £90.4 million (around $115 million).

"We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho.

"The club's definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes," a statement released on the Liverpool website, FSG said.

Coutinho was at his peak in the 2016/17 campaign, scoring 13 times and providing seven assists in 31 English Premier League appearances as Liverpool finished fourth and secured Champions League qualification.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had insisted last Wednesday that Liverpool are under no pressure to sell Coutinho.

"Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players. That is set in stone. So what they pay in the end doesn't matter," Klopp told Sky Germany.

"From a financial standpoint, there is no price limit to let him go. No price at which we are ready to give in.

"Our goal is to have the best possible team. So we want to keep our guys and add new ones. That is our plan."

--IANS

dm/tri/bg