Liverpool Manager Insists Philippe Coutinho Won’t be Sold at Any Price

This is the second time that Liverpool has rejected Barcelona's offer.

Manager Jurgen Klopp on Thursday made it clear that Liverpool will not accept any bids for Philippe Coutinho after the club rejected a renewed £90m offer for the Brazilian playmaker.

Klopp remained vocal that Liverpool are committed to retaining their best players. Klopp was speaking to Sky Germany.

“Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players. That is set in stone. So what they offer in the end doesn’t matter,” he said.

“From a financial standpoint, there is no price limit to let him go. No price at which we are ready to give in. Our goal is to have the best possible team. So we want to keep our guys and add new ones. That is our plan.”

The Reds have repeatedly stated Coutinho will not be sold and their position is strengthened by the five-year contract he signed only last season.

“Today, no player on the planet is unsellable,” added Klopp. “But a transfer is also a question of timing and if you have the opportunity and the need to react to such a transfer.

“Also you have to ask, if you have the time to react. But just because of one request of one club, we don’t have to think about that. We are not in that situation.”

Coutinho has not agitated for a Liverpool exit despite showing interest in the Spanish club and has shown no sign of doing so since the first bid was made. Klopp spoke to the midfielder in Hong Kong when Barcelona first formalised their interest to reiterate the club’s determination to keep him at Anfield.

Coutinho could miss the opening game of the Premier League season on Saturday due to back injury, when Liverpool travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford.