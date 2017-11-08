Liverpool FC legends to visit India

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) English football club Liverpool FC legends Sami Hyypiä, Robbie Fowler, Luis Garcia and Vladimir Smicer will visit the High Street Phoenix here for a three-day event from December 8 to 10.

The event will be held to engage the club directly with LFC fans in India.

The roadshow will feature a range of activities that will engage fans of all ages and provide exciting opportunities to meet former LFC players.

Last season, the fan experience visited Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong and Shanghai meeting thousands of fans along the way.

