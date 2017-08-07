Liverpool does not need an extra defender, says coach

Liverpool, Aug 7 (IANS) Even if English football club Liverpool fails to buy a defender this summer, team coach Jurgen Klopp said he won't have a problem as he is happy with Liverpool's current defensive options.

"Look out there and tell me five that would make us stronger. Five. Then you win a prize," Klopp was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

"It's difficult how it is. We have four. I don't think we need more. In the moment I'm fine. We are open until August 31. We cannot force the things and we would never get a centre back," the former Borussia Dortmund coach said.

Liverpool wanted to rope in Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk earlier in the summer but then publicly abandoned their pursuit after being reported to the English Premier League for chasing the player.

"I'm happy. You can imagine we are still working on different things and we will see if it works. I am already here to work with this squad and not just always thinking 'but if we don't get this or this.' Let's wait until August 31. Then we will talk about it," Klopp said.

Liverpool won 3-1 against Spanish side Athletic Bilbao in a pre-season friendly match.

