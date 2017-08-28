Liverpool crushes Arsenal 4-0 as Salah shines

London, Aug 28 (IANS) Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah led Liverpool to a 4-0 win over Arsenal in the third round of the English Premier League (EPL) action, scoring a goal and making an assist.

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring 17 minutes into the match at the Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday, reports Efe.

Sadio Mane scored the second goal five minutes before the end of the first half.

Salah scored Liverpool's third goal in the 57th minute and dished out an assist to Daniel Sturridge, who headed the ball for the team's fourth goal in the 77th minute, securing a second straight win for the club.

Arsenal suffered its second defeat in a row after falling to Stoke City 0-1 in the previous round of play.

With the home victory, Liverpool is in second place in the EPL standings with seven points, while Arsenal is in 16th place with three points.

Manchester United leads the EPL standings with nine points after beating Leicester City 2-0 on Saturday.

--IANS

