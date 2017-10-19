Liverpool competitive team: Chamberlain

London, Oct 19 (IANS) Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Thursday said his club is competitive and he will have to fight for getting a regular place in the side.

The 24-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Arsenal earlier this season, has only made one start for the side EFL Cup while he came off the bench seven times.

The English international has, however, showed struggling signs in adapting Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp's playing style.

"It's a competitive team that I've come into. Everyone's fighting for their place and I'm just ready for when I get the opportunity," Chamberlain, who has made five appearances for Liverpool, was quoted saying by Fox Sports.

"I need to keep developing and learning a new style of play here and get used to that and then whenever I get my opportunities try to do as well as I can," Chamberlain added.

Chamberlain scored his first goal for the club after coming off the bench on Wednesday, in the 7-0 thrashing of Maribor in the UEFA Champions League.

