Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes he is 'crazy enough' to enter dancing show

London [U.K.], Nov 12 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is too desperate to make an appearance on the British television show, 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

According to Daily Star, Klopp feels that he is 'bold and crazy enough' to enter the famous dance show.

"Jurgen is always dancing around the training ground and bouncing along the touchline during games. He feels he's got what it takes to have a go at Strictly," said a source to the publication.

Klopp's wife also believes that he will not be bothered with confidence issues on the show due to his outgoing personality.

If the former defender is serious of participating in the show, he'll have to ask for time off from club chiefs, which seems quite unlikely as he is 'the manager' of Liverpool. (ANI)