Liverpool book ticket to Champions League play-off stage

London, May 22 (IANS) Liverpool managed to qualify for the 2017-2018 Champions League play-off by defeating Middlesbrough 3-0 Sunday and grabbing fourth place in the English Premier League (EPL) football championship.

Although Arsenal defeated Everton 3-1, they could not join the top four and will miss the next edition of the Champions League, reports Efe.

Chelsea claimed the EPL title this season and are looking forward to winning the double, facing Arsenal in the FA Cup final on May 27.

Tottenham Hotspurs finished second, followed by Manchester City and Liverpool.

Liverpool ended the season one point ahead of fifth-place Arsenal, thanks to the home victory over relegated Middlesbrough.

Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum opened the scoring for Liverpool in the first-half stoppage time.

Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho scored the second goal just six minutes into the second half, while Adam Lallana sealed the victory five minutes later.

