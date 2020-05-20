LivED It: Volunteering At Asia’s Biggest Management Fest At SRCC, DU

I was very elated when I became the part of Student’s Union, SRCC, that organizes the biggest management fest in Asia called Business Conclave and one of the largest Undergraduate fests in Delhi University, you might have heard of Crossroads.

Dismally, Crossroads didn’t happen because of the ongoing pandemic but we were fortunate enough that we got the chance to attend three enthralling days of Business Conclave 2020 (12-14 February). Let’s have a quick and joyous trip back to those zealous three days.

Day 1

The most awaited day finally came. We, volunteers, were asked to mark our presence at 8:30 in the morning and were instructed to wear formals. The ambience was ecstatic. Seniors were ardent. Everyone was suited up, working in a hurry, and getting things done to once again make the fest bigger success.

The lineup for the first day:

Our first speaker was Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, a spiritual leader, meditator of peace, and founder of the Art of Living. His session was full of wisdom to all the audience. Then came Dr. Vijay Kedia, an Indian Investor Trader and Mr. Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd. Their session was passionate and knowledgeable for the students.

Then we interacted with the women panel about their struggles and inspirational anecdotes. Then Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries talked about the future of Indian Women in politics.

After the day full of intellectual discussions, we enjoyed the company of popular faces of the online series “College Romance” and the Youtube channel “Filtercopy”. They were the crowd’s favorite as the students didn’t stop hooting throughout their presence. As you know, “Bagga” is everyone’s favorite.

