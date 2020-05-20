LivED It: Volunteering At Asia’s Biggest Management Fest At SRCC, DU

I was very elated when I became the part of Student’s Union, SRCC, that organizes the biggest management fest in Asia called Business Conclave and one of the largest Undergraduate fests in Delhi University, you might have heard of Crossroads.
Dismally, Crossroads didn’t happen because of the ongoing pandemic but we were fortunate enough that we got the chance to attend three enthralling days of Business Conclave 2020 (12-14 February). Let’s have a quick and joyous trip back to those zealous three days.
Day 1
The most awaited day finally came. We, volunteers, were asked to mark our presence at 8:30 in the morning and were instructed to wear formals. The ambience was ecstatic. Seniors were ardent. Everyone was suited up, working in a hurry, and getting things done to once again make the fest bigger success.
The lineup for the first day:
Our first speaker was Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, a spiritual leader, meditator of peace, and founder of the Art of Living. His session was full of wisdom to all the audience. Then came Dr. Vijay Kedia, an Indian Investor Trader and Mr. Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd. Their session was passionate and knowledgeable for the students.
Then we interacted with the women panel about their struggles and inspirational anecdotes. Then Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries talked about the future of Indian Women in politics.
After the day full of intellectual discussions, we enjoyed the company of popular faces of the online series “College Romance” and the Youtube channel “Filtercopy”. They were the crowd’s favorite as the students didn’t stop hooting throughout their presence. As you know, “Bagga” is everyone’s favorite.
Day 2
I wasn’t present on day 2 in the college because of other society work but later I realized that I earnestly missed something priceless.
The lineup for day 2:
First came Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, the current Union Minister holding the Law & Justice and Electronic & Information Technology portfolio in the Government of India. Then came, the chairman of Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Milind Kamble followed by The Country Manager of LinkedIn India, Mr. Ashutosh Gupta . Their sessions were enlightening and filled with knowledge and insight.
Then we got the chance to learn about do’s and don’ts of establishing a start-up by our start-up panel.
The most interesting session that I regret till now for not attending was of Akash Gupta’s. He is a stand-up comedian and an aberrant performer. Students even sat on the floor as the complex was filled to capacity. His jokes were hilarious and relatable to all. He tickled the audience to the bones.
Day 3
This is one of the memorable days of my life. The lineup was bewildering. That day the crowd started gathering in the morning itself. And some students didn’t even get entry because the complex was bursting at the seams.
The lineup for day 3:
PS: Mr. Rajat Sharma and Mr. Shardul S. Shroff weren’t able to come due to unavoidable reasons.
Yes you saw it right; the lineup includes Prajakta Koli (Mostlysane), Kapil Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, etc. What else one could ask for?
I was managing the crowd and it was the most difficult task I was ever asked to do. The first session commenced with Mr. Bhargav Sri Prakash, former National Tennis player, Inventor of Digital Vaccine, and CEO of FriendsLearn. Then the former Cricketer and a Member of Parliament, Mr. Gautam Gambir, inspired a lot of students to pursue sports as a career.
Our next speaker was the one and only, Kapil Sharma, the reason behind the smile of millions of Indians. Seeing him from that close was a dream come true for everyone out there. And when the host asked “Aapne kabhi socha tha ki aap Srcc mein aayenge” to Kapil, the audience went crazy. The session got written in gold letters in the history of SRCC that one could never forget.
Then, entrepreneur and social activist Ajay Gupta motivated us with his inspiring words. Then we socialized with the team of “Hasley India” who graced the event with their euphoric presence.
The next speaker was the Youtube sensation, Prajakta Koli (Mostlysane) and we all “dumdums” were on top of the world. She is such a charming personality that we couldn’t take our eyes off her. And I even had a selfie with her. That was an amazing experience.
And Shri Kapil Sibal, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha finally concluded the SRCC Business Conclave 2020.
I never thought that I would get a chance to see and meet such personalities and get inspired by their encouraging stories. Business Conclave 2020 left an indelible impact on me that I will never forget.
Image credits: Google images, Blogger
Source: @srccbusinessconclave, blogger’s own experience
Find the blogger: @dikshasingh484
