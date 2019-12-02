Have lived my career playing for country: Leander Paes

Veteran star tennis player Leander Paes bettered his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match along with debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead against Pakistan with victory in the third rubber on November 30. While addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 02, Tennis Player Leander Paes said, "I have thought about it a few times and when All India Tennis Association (AITA) approached me and asked, if I will be willing to play in Islamabad against Pakistan, then I said yes. Before asking why and what are the circumstances I have said yes and I have done it since the day I knew what it meant because of my parents." "They both represented the country and I think the environment you are brought up in nurtures you who you are. The people you surround yourself with also nurtures who that who you are," he added. "I am not going to play for too much longer and I have had a great 30 years career. I have lived my career playing for a country," Paes further stated.