Live US Open 2017, tennis score and updates, women's final: Madison Keys takes on Sloane Stephens

Madison Keys meets Sloane Stephens in the US Open final, with both players looking for their Grand Slam title. Follow our live blog for scores and updates.

Madison Keys faces Sloane Stephens in the first all-American women's final at the US Open since 2002. It will be the first Grand Slam title match for both.

Keys is 22, Stephens is 24, and they have been close friends for years.

"You figure out how to separate your friendship from being on the court," Keys said.

"Obviously, both of us want to win. I think when we come off the court, we're able to leave what happens there and still have a great friendship off of the court."

Both missed the Australian Open in January because of operations " Keys to her left wrist and Stephens to her left foot " and they were a combined 2-3 at Grand Slam tournaments in 2017 when the US Open started.

But they've been playing tremendously lately. Keys, a big hitter who relies on tough-to-touch serves and forehands, has won 12 of her last 13 matches; Stephens, whose speedy defense gives opponents fits, has won 14 of her last 16.

Despite their long friendship, the Fed Cup team mates have met on the court only once, two years ago in a first round match in Miami where Stephens came away a straight sets winner.

Their careers, however, have followed very similar paths, most recently to hospitals and an operating room.

No player has been more surprised to find herself in a grand slam final than Stephens, who just six weeks ago was ranked outside the top 950 in the world.

Sidelined for almost a year after undergoing foot surgery, Stephens returned at Wimbledon and has been on a tear ever since, knocking off 11th seed Dominika Cibulkova, 30th seed Julia Goerges and 16th seed Anastasija Sevastova and twice US Open champion and ninth seed Venus Williams en route to the final.

Keys, who missed the first two months of the season recovering from wrist surgery, is peaking at the right time, picking up steam as she worked her way through the draw, knocking off fourth seed Elina Svitolina and 17th seed Elena Vesnina.

One of the biggest hitters in the women's game, the 22-year-old's power was on full display in the semi-finals when she blasted CoCo Vandeweghe into submission 6-1, 6-2 in just 66 minutes.

While Stephens is fully prepared for a brutal battle, she insists what happens on the court will stay on the court.

"Love her to death," declared Stephens. "She's one of my closest friends on tour. It's obviously going to be tough.

"It's not easy playing a friend."

View More