Live US Open 2017, tennis score and updates, men's final: Rafael Nadal faces Kevin Anderson

Rafael Nadal takes on Kevin Anderson in the US Open men's final. Follow our live blog for scores and updates from the match.

Rafael Nadal goes for his 16th Grand Slam title against Kevin Anderson, who will be trying for his first.

Nadal won the French Open in June and a victory will give him two Major titles in the same year for the fifth time in his career and the first since 2013, when he won the last of his two US Open titles.

It's Nadal's fourth appearance in the US Open final but first that won't be against Novak Djokovic.

He will finish the tournament without facing a top-20 opponent. Pete Sampras is the last player to win a Major without doing that, at Wimbledon in 2000.

Anderson is ranked 32nd, the lowest-ranked Grand Slam finalist since No 38 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the 2008 Australian Open and the lowest at the US Open since the ATP rankings began in 1973.

The lowest-ranked US Open champion was No 20 Andre Agassi in 1994. Nadal has won all four meetings against the South African.

The 6'8 Anderson will be a big underdog against Nadal, who will contest his 23rd major final.

Hip, leg and elbow injuries caused Anderson to miss time this season. Ankle surgery, plus left knee, right shoulder and groin injuries were problems last year.

He is appearing in his 34th Major tournament and took advantage of a draw depleted by withdrawals of several top players, including past champions Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.

"It's nice," Anderson said, "that some of them gave us a bit of a shot to make a run in this tournament."

"He serves so well. Playing with tons of confidence and doing it very aggressively," Nadal said about Anderson. "I will need to impose my tempo."

Anderson's coach, Neville Godwin, put forth the idea that his guy, only once before even so far as a quarterfinal in 33 previous appearances at majors, should be pressure-free Sunday.

"He's completely free. He's completely surpassed any expectations he may have had," Godwin said. "So he's got to release himself and just go and play."

Yes, there is still a match to be contested, and three sets to be won, and an Anderson victory would not be the first time an unheralded tennis player managed to beat a presumably unbeatable one.

