Is there any LIVE streaming and telecast available for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match?

Pakistan and Bangladesh meet each other in the second ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match. Both the teams will be looking to put things in order before the tournament proper begins on June 01. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. There is a bad news for fans looking to catch the PAK vs BAN warm-up match. No telecast of the match will be available neither will be there any live streaming. It must be noted that only India’s warm-up matches will be telecast live on TV. However, fans can follow the live score updates of PAK vs BAN warm-up match here.

While Bangladesh is placed in Group A, Pakistan are in Group B. The practice match provides both the sides an ideal time to prepare for the tournament proper. Bangladesh will open their Champions Trophy 2017 campaign against England in the tournament opener. On the other hand, Pakistan will face traditional rivals India in their first match. Also Catch- PAK vs BAN Warm-up Match Live Score

Bangladesh after their opening match will then take on Australia (June 05) and New Zealand (June 09). Coming into the Champions Trophy, Bangladesh have bene playing some god cricket. The Bengal Tigers return to the tournament after missing out on few last edition.

Bangladesh started their Champions Trophy preparation wit their Ireland tour. The Mashrafe Mortaza-led side faced Ireland and New Zealand in the tri-series. Interestingly, Bangladesh defeated New Zealand in one of the tri-series matches. Also Check- Champions Trophy 2017 Full Coverage

On the other hand, Pakistan after facing India will take on South Africa (June 07) and Sri Lanka (June 12). The Green Shirts defeated West Indies in the ODI series ahead f Champions Trophy.