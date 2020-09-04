Live Streaming of PM Narendra Modi's Interaction With IPS Probationers: Watch Broadcast of Prime Minister's Address Via Video Conferencing on DD News Online

New Delhi, September 4: Prime Minister Narendra will address 131 Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers during “Dikshant Event Parade” through a video conference at 11 am today. These 131 IPS probationers will pass out from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad. Catch live streaming of PM Modi’s address on Youtube channel of DD News. Passing Out Parade of 131 IPS Probationers Underway at SVPNPA in Hyderabad; PM Narendra Modi to Interact With Young Officers Through Video Conference.

Also Read | Passing Out Parade of 131 IPS Probationers Underway at SVPNPA in Hyderabad; PM Narendra Modi to Interact With Young Officers Through Video Conference

Among the total probationers, 28 will be female cadets. These probationers joined the academy on December 17, 2018. They completed their 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy. These The 131 probationers joined the SVPNPA after completing their foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming of PM Modi's Address:

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Address at USISPF Summit Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of PM's Speech at the 3rd Annual Leadership Summit on DD News

During the basic course, these probationers have imparted training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology and public order. Internal security is also part of their subjects. According to a report published in Telangana Today, 121 out of 131 probationary IPS officers here have been allotted to Telangana. Of the total IPS probationers, 121 belong to the 2018 batch, and the rest 10 are from the 2017 batch.