Is LIVE streaming of Pakistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match available?

Pakistan take on Australia in their second ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match. Both the teams won their previous practice matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively. The Pakistan vs Australia match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham and will start from 3 PM IST. Fans looking to catch PAK vs AUS warm-up match will be disappointed to know that no telecast of the game will be available. There will be no live streaming of the PAK vs AUS match as well. However, fans can follow the live score updates of PAK vs AUS warm-up match here.

Both the teams had a good start to their Champions Trophy preparations. While Australia chased down 319 against Sri Lanka, Pakistan were set a target of 342 by Bangladesh which they achieved with two wickets in hand. Also Read- Glenn Maxwell ruled out, Steve Smith & Mitchell Starc set to play against Pakistan

Pakistan and Australia are among the pre-tournament and thus this practice match will be of greater importance for both the sides. Australian captain Steve Smith, who was rested against Sri Lanka, will be back for this fixture. Australia will be further boosted by the presence of fast bowler Mitchell Starc. However, all-rounder Glen Maxwell has been ruled out due to an injury.

On the other hand, it will be interesting to see whether Pakistan play Mohammad Amir or not. The pacer did not feature against Bangladesh. Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail was too benched and he likely to get a game. Also Read- Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan can beat India, says Younis Khan

Despite chasing down 342, batting still continues to be Pakistan’s weakness. Mahim Ashraf and Hasan Ali stitched a match-winning unbeaten 93-run stand for the ninth wicket against Bangladesh after Pakistan were tottering at 249 for eight.

Australia, placed in Group A, will play their first match of the tournament on Friday, June 02 against New Zealand. On the other hand, Pakistan will play their tournament opener against Indian on Sunday, June 04.