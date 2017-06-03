Live Streaming of Juventus vs Real Madrid 2017 UEFA Champions League Final: Where to watch live telecast and online stream of UCL final

Defending champions Real Madrid is all set to take on Juventus in UEFA Champions League final. The game will take place at The National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff. The match is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST on Sunday, 4th June 2017.

The live telecast of the match will be available at Ten1 and Ten2 as the Ten Network is the official broadcaster of Champions League football in India. The match can also be live streamed on Sony LIV.

It’s the night of the biggest event for the club football as Juventus play against Real Madrid in CL final. Both the teams looked in superb form throughout their campaign and they will aim to outplay each other on judgment day.

If Real Madrid is known for their attack and scoring goals, then Juventus, on the other hand, is famous for their defending abilities. It’s like an unmovable object meets the unstoppable force. Also Check: Champions League final: Juventus stand between Real Madrid’s path to glory

The Spanish giants overcame Bayern Munich in quarterfinals and defeated Atletico Madrid in semifinals to make it to finals, while, the Italian Champions outplayed Barcelona in quarterfinals and defeated AS Monaco in semifinals to reach Cardiff.

Real Madrid will eye to create history by becoming the first team to defend UCL title and Juventus will aim to win the silverware for the first time in over 20 years, especially for their star goalkeeper and legend Gianluigi Buffon.

Possible line-ups:

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanić; Dani Alves, Dybala, Mandžukić; Higuaín.

Out: Sturaro (thigh), Pjaca (knee)

Doubt: Rugani (leg)

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos, Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo.

Out: none

Doubt: none