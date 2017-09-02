Live stream, updates: Manchester United vs Barcelona legends match - team list, times

Two of the biggest football clubs in Europe clash in their second leg legends match on Saturday September 2. What if there is no Premier League or La Liga action this weekend, you can still enjoy this one-off match, that is surely going to fulfil your past memories yet again.

Red Devils lead 3-1 from the first leg match at the Camp Nou earlier in June this year. Therefore, expect the comeback kings Barcelona to give it all on Saturday at the theatre of dreams.

Whichever team wins over this two leg affair don't receive a trophy, but there is a far more noble cause. The proceeds collected from these two matches go straight to the Manchester United Foundation, a charity organisation which "uses football to engage and inspire young people to build a better life for themselves and unite the communities in which they live."

manchester united, old trafford More

More from IBTimes India: Govt can now shut down internet any time in India; how will this rule affect the public?

In June, Blomqvist, Poborsky and Dwight Yorke scored for Manchester United, while Dehu remained the solitary goalscorer for the Barcelona legends.

"Both United and Barcelona will join together to commemorate the recent terror attacks in both cities during the Legends match. There will be a minute's silence before kick-off and both teams will wear black armbands as a mark of respect for the victims of the attacks in Manchester in May and Barcelona and Cambrils in August. The players will also have the names of their respective cities on the back of their shirts in place of their names."

What is going to be the outcome this time around? While legends like Van Nisterlooy, Edgar Davids take to the field, there is one non-football personality who will definitely turn attention if he is fit enough to participate. That man playing for United Legends, is none other than Usain Bolt.

More from IBTimes India: Hubli Tigers vs Belagavi Panthers, KPL 2017: Live streaming, TV coverage and team news Full squads for the match:

United Legends: Russell Beardsmore, Jesper Blomqvist, Wes Brown, Andy Cole, Bojan Djordjic, Dion Dublin, Denis Irwin, Ronny Johnsen, Ji-sung Park, Karel Poborsky, Louis Saha, Mikael Silvestre, Ben Thornley, Raimond van der Gouw, Edwin van der Sar, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Danny Webber, Dwight Yorke, Usain Bolt.

Coach: Andy Cole

More from IBTimes India: Transfer window: Manchester United and City big winners, but what about Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool?

Barcelona Legends: Eric Abidal, Frederik Dehu, Luis Garcia, Xavi Guzman, Jesus Angoy, Gaizka Mendieta, Andoni Goicoetxea, Patrick Kluivert, Juan Carlos Moreno, Aloisio Pires, Juan Carlos Rodriguez, Simao Sabrosa, F.X. Sanchez Jara, Sergi Barjuan, Juliano Belletti, Jofre Mateu, Jose Edmilson, Edgar Davids.

Coach: Albert Ferrer

2nd leg match schedule

Date: September 2

Time: 3 pm BST (7:30 pm IST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

How to watch live

Live streaming: MUTV (United Kingdom)

MUTV app (Global)

Live score: Twitter.

Related Articles