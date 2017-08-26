LIVE Score Pro Kabaddi 2017: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, Live Score Updates & Match Results, PKL Season 5

Hello and welcome to the Live updates of Pro Kabaddi League 2017. In the match number 47 and 48 of PKL 5, defending champions Patna Pirates will take on Tamil Thalaivas in Zone B clash while U Mumba are up against Puneri Paltan in Zone A at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

Defending champions Patna Pirates will be looking to get back to the winning ways after having failed to win their last three matches. Pirates are currently placed second on the PKL points table with 22 points from six matches.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, are bottom-placed and will need to dish out their best game. With just one victory from six games, Thalaivas have struggled so far. This will be the first contest between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas.

In the second encounter of the night, it will be a Maharastra derby with Mumbai and Pune facing each other. Both the teams are placed next to each other on the points table at fourth and fifth place respectively. U Mumba and Puneri Paltan have faced each other nine times with the former leading head to head record at 7-2.