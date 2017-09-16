LIVE Score Pro Kabaddi 2017: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Live Score Updates & Match Results, PKL Season 5

Catch the Live updates of Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, PKL Season 5

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to India.com’s LIVE coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2017. Tonight, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Telugu Titans in match 80 while Patna Pirates are up against UP Yoddha in match number 81 at the Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi.

Bengaluru Bulls will take on Telugu Titans in the South Indian derby and the two teams have met twice earlier in the season, as Bengaluru Bulls won the first clash, while in the second fixture the result was a tie.

The Bulls are coming into this match on the back of a win against the Puneri Paltan while the Telugu Titans suffered a big loss against the defending champions, Patna Pirates.

In the second match of the night, defending champions, the Patna Pirates will clash against UP Yoddha. The previous clash between the two teams in thi season, ended in a tie.

UP Yoddha are coming into this match on the back of a loss against the Tamil Thalaivas, while Pirates registered big win against the Telugu Titans in their last game.