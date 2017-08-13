LIVE Score Pro Kabaddi 2017: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Live Score Updates & Match Results, PKL Season 5

Hello and welcome to India.com’s LIVE coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2017. Tonight Patna Pirates will face UP Yoddha in the first match, and then Gujarat Fortunegiants will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in Zone B and A respectively. Stay with us as we provide you with the LIVE Updates of Pro Kabaddi 2017.

Talking about the first match of the evening then, Pirates are playing like champions and are unbeaten thus far with three wins matches from as many matches. Pirates captain Pardeep Narwal, who was retained by the side ahead of this season, is looking in good form and will be looking to continue his good work.

On the other hand, UP Yoddha’s have won three of their four encounters so far. The Nitin Tomar-led side comes into the match with an impressive 39-32 win over Bengal Warriors in their last match. They will be hoping to continue their winning run. Also Check- Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Points Table

Pirates sit comfortably in second place in the Zone B points table with 15 points from three matches while UP Yoddha’s are positioned one place lower than the defending champions on three.

In the second match, Gujarat Fortunegiants is the team in form and they have won 2 of their last 4 matches and that too in front of their home crowd. At the same time, Jaipur Pink Panthers has won 4 of their last 9 matches and is in poor form.

Jaipur will have to put their best foot forward if they wish to defeat Gujarat and break their winning streak. Meanwhile, Gujarat will eye to continue their top form and will count on the home advantage.