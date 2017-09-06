Live Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls at Kolkata, score and updates

Catch all the live scores and updates from Match 63 of the Pro Kabaddi league between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls at Kolkata

>Kolkata: Haryana Steelers snapped Bengal Warriors' three-match unbeaten run at home with a 36-29 victory in a second Inter Zone Pro Kabaddi Challenge at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

In-form home team raider Maninder Singh (14 raid points) continued his good show but his teammates let him down on a night Wazir Singh (10 raid points) put his hand up at crucial junctures.

The win saw Haryana move above former champions U Mumba to second spot in Zone A with 33 points from nine matches while Bengal remained top of Zone B with 41 points from 12 outings.

Bengal, on song at home, looked good initially with a slender 4-3 lead. But once Haryana's Surjeet Singh levelled proceedings, it was downhill for the hosts. Bengal were all out once in the half as well.

Wazir was at the heart of Haryana's good show as the visitors, confident after demonstrating their mettle with a brilliant comeback win against the Gujarat Fortunegiants in their last match, stole a march at the end of the first half with the score reading 19-11 in their favour.

Things turned from bad to worse for the home side after the break as they were dealt an all out early in the second period. Haryana stretched the gap to 28-15.

As the match neared its final whistle, Bengal supporters rallied behind their team and it helped as the hosts effected an all out on their opponents that fetched them four points to close the gap to 27-32 from 23-32.

But at the end, Haryana proved too strong for Bengal as they succumbed to their first reversal at home.

