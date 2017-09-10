Catch live scores and updates of match 71 between Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan followed by match 72 Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans

>Sonepat: U Mumba showed remarkable composure in the last five minutes as they registered a comfortable 51-41 win over Patna Pirates in the Inter Zone Challenge Week of the fifth Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Saturday.

Kashiling Adake scored 15 points while Shrikant Jadhav chipped in with 13 as U Mumba asserted their dominance over their rivals.

Pardeep Narwal's heroic effort of 21 points went in vain as Patna paid the price for a lacklustre first half performance.

It was a close affair in the first five minutes as both teams exchanged raid and tackle points to be level at 3-3. Darshan Kadian made a successful raid in the sixth minute as U Mumba led 4-3. Monu Goyat scored a raid point for Patna Pirates in the eighth minute to level the match at 5-5.

Anup Kumar scored a raid point as U Mumba led 8-5 after nine minutes. U Mumba inflicted an all out in the 10 th minute to lead 11-5. U Mumba kept Patna star main Pardeep Narwal quiet for the first 10 minutes.

Shrikant Jadhav made a successful raid in the 12 th minute as U Mumba led 14-8. Pardeep Narwal opened his account in the 15 th minute as Patna Pirates trailed 9-17. Narwal followed it up with a three more points as Patna Pirates trailed 12-18.

Kashiling Adake scored a raid point as U Mumba inflicted an all out to lead 24-14 at the end of the first half.

The second half saw both teams trade raiding points as U Mumba led 27-19 after 22 minutes.

Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat kept collecting raid points but Patna Pirates couldn't reduce the lead as they trailed 23-31 after 26 minutes. Patna Pirates inflicted an all out in the 29 th minute to cut the deficit to just two points.

Shrikant Jadhav settled U Mumba's nerves as he scored with two raids as they led 38-31 after 32 minutes. Darshan Kadian then scored another point as U Mumba extended their lead to 41-32 in the 34 th minute.

With less than five minutes to go Pardeep Narwal made a successful raid as Patna Pirates trailed 36-42.

It was all U Mumba in the last five minutes as they scored nine point compared to Patna's five to win the match 51-41. Pardeep Narwal ended with 21 points but his effort went in vain. View More