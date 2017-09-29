Live Pro Kabaddi League 2017, scores and updates: Local boys Tamil Thalaivas face Puneri Paltan in Chennai leg opener

Catch all the live scores and updates from the Chennai leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2017.

>Click here for live coverage of the PKL match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan

>Report: Telugu Titans scored an impressive 44-22 victory as they inflicted eighth consecutive defeat on Dabang Delhi in an inter-zone clash of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Thursday.

It was Delhi's overall 13th defeat of their disappointing campaign. Rahul Chaudhri got all the plaudits as he ended up with 16 points for Telugu Titans.

Abolfazl Maghsodlou scored seven points in a poor effort from Dabang Delhi.

Dabang Delhi are bottom of the table in Zone A with 31 points from 18 matches. Telugu Titans are fourth in Zone B with 43 points from 19 matches.

Kashiling Adake's terrific 17-point raiding performance saw U Mumba beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-30 in inter-zone challenge contest of Pro Kabaddi season 5 at the Thyagaraj stadium on Thursday.

Adake scored 15 points in the first half as Bengaluru Bulls never recovered from the early onslaught. For U Mumba, Surinder Singh got a high five and scored six tackle points in the defence. Rohit Kumar scored 12 points but didn't get ample support from his raiders.

It was the 11th defeat for Bengaluru Bulls who have had a disappointing campaign.

U Mumba are third in Zone A with 49 points from 17 matches and remain in the hunt to qualify for the Super Play Offs. Bengaluru Bulls are fifth in Zone B with 34 points from 17 matches.

Anup Kumar and Kashiling Adake scored raid points in the first minute to give U Mumba 2-0 lead. Harish Naik got two points for Bengaluru Bulls as they levelled the match at 3-3 in the fourth minute. It was a one-man show from U Mumba as Kashling Adakae had a storming first half and scored 15 points. Adake scored with a super raid in the 11th minute to give U Mumba 11-6 lead.

With five minutes to go in the first half, U Mumba inflicted an all out to lead 16-7. Adake got another super raid in the 18th minute to give U Mumba 22-11 lead.

Bengaluru Bulls were having trouble containing Adake and their defence scored just three points in the first half. Rohit Kumar had six points for Bulls in the first half as they went into the break trailing 13-23.

U Mumba began the second half in a dominating fashion as they inflicted the second all out in the 23rd minute to lead 29-17. Rohit Kumar scored with a two-point raid in the 26th minute as Bengaluru Bulls trailed 21-31. U Mumba didn't have to get out of second gear in the second half as Bengaluru Bulls never looked like winning the match.

Surinder Singh attained a high five in the 39th minute as U Mumba cruised to a comfortable 42-30 victory.

With inputs from IANS View More