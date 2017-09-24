Live Pro Kabaddi League 2017, scores and updates: Bengal Warriors in action against Tamil Thalaivas

>Click here for live coverage of the PKL 2017 match between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas

>Report: Bengal Warriors survived a second-half scare as they beat Bengaluru Bulls 33-29 in the fifth Pro Kabaddi Season on Saturday.

Maninder Singh made a crucial super raid in the dying minutes of the match as the Warriors held on to a narrow win. Their defenders Ravinder Pahal and Mahender Singh scored five points each but were let down by raiders Rohit and Ajay Kumar.

Harish Naik scored 11 raid points for the Bulls. Surjeet Singh scored six points whereas Maninder ended with nine points for Warriors.

The Warriors are the second in Zone B with 58 points from 17 matches, while the Bulls remain fourth with 34 points from 16 matches.

The Warriors made a flying start to lead 5-1 as Deepak Narwal scored three points in four minutes, while the Bulls' raiders couldn't get into the match as they scored just one point to trail 4-8 in the seventh minute.

Warriors inflicted an all out in the eighth minute to lead 11-4.

Naik scored with a two-point raid and Rohit Kumar scored his first point as Bulls trailed 8-14 after 12 minutes.

Warriors were looking comfortable as they ended the first half leading 18-10. Bulls trailed 13-20 after 25 minutes as they tried to stage a comeback in the second half.

Maninder Singh got two points with a raid in the 26th minute to give the Warriors a 22-14 lead, while Bengaluru's two main raiders Rohit Kumar and Ajay Kumar were struggling to get points on the board.

With 30 minutes played, the Warriors held a 10-point lead and were on course to an easy victory.

Naik was the lone source of raid points for Bulls as he scored three more to trail 18-26.

The Bulls sparked back into life as they reduced Bengal Warriors to just one man but trailed 20-26 after 35 minutes, then inflicted an all out in the 36th minute to trail 23-26 as Ravinder Pahal attained a high five.

Maninder Singh scored with a raid as Warriors led 27-24 after 37 minutes.

Naik scored another raid point as the Bulls reduced the lead to just one point in the 38th minute, but Maninder Singh turned the match in the Warriors' favour with a super raid in the 39th minute.

Naik attained a super 10 as he scored two more points as Bulls trailed 29-32 with less than a minute left on the clock.