Live Pro Kabaddi League 2017, scores and updates: Dabang Delhi take on Gujarat Fortunegiants

>Report: Maninder Singh's brilliant raiding show helped Bengal Warriors beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-31 in Inter Zone Challenge Week of the fifth Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in Chennai on Sunday.

In a thrilling contest, Maninder (16 points) got a crucial bonus point in the last seconds to win it for Bengal. Pawan Kumar scored 14 points for Jaipur.

Bengal have 64 points from 19 matches and are second in Zone B table.

Jaipur are fifth in Zone A with 44 points from 15 matches.

Pawan Kumar scored with successive raids to give Jaipur 2-0 lead in the second minute.

Bengal made it 3-3 in the fifth minute with a tackle point. Tushar Patil made a super raid in the ninth minute to give Jaipur 6-5 lead.

It was a close affair in the first half as teams exchanged raid and tackle points. Manjeet Chhillar had a quiet first half for Jaipur and scored just one tackle point.

For Bengal it was Maninder Singh and Deepak Narwal who got three raid points each in the first half. Jang Kun Lee could just one raid point. Jaipur went into the break leading 12-11.

Jaipur began the second half strongly as they forced an all out in the 23rd minute as they led 18-13.

Bengal came back in the next few minutes as they trailed 18-20. Maninder Singh scored with a two-point raid in the 32nd minute as Bengal made it 20-22.

Jaipur led 23-22 with less than six minutes left on the clock. Jaipur averted an all out for four minutes as they led 29-26 in the 28th minute.

However, Bengal inflicted an all out but still trailed 29-30. Deepak Narwal got a bonus point in the 39th minute as Bengal tied the match at 30-30.

Maninder clinched the match in the dying seconds with a bonus point to give Bengal Warriors a victory.

