Live Korea Open Superseries, badminton score and updates: Sameer Verma faces Son Wan Ho, PV Sindhu in action later

PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma are in action in the quarter-finals of the Korea Open Superseries. Follow our live blog for scores and updates from all the matches.

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma advanced to the quarter-finals of the Korea Open on Thursday.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu defeated Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 22-20, 21-17 to set up a clash with Japan's Minatsu Mitani in the quarter-finals.

Sameer defeated Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-19, 21-13 in 41 minutes and will face South Korean Son Wan Ho in the quarters.

Son is the top seed and defeated India's Parupalli Kashyap in the second round.

Kashyap battled for an hour and 16 minutes before bowing out 16-21, 21-17, 16-21 against Son.

The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty produced a breakthrough win over a top-10 pair for the first time in their careers.

They defeated the seventh-seeded Chinese Taipei pair of Lee Jhe-Huei and Lee Yang, ranked ninth in the world, by a 23-21, 16-21, 21-8 scoreline.

The Indians have set up a quarter-final clash with the third-seeded Japanese pair of Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda on Friday, and will be looking to pull off another upset. View More