Live Japan Open Superseries Final, score and updates: Defending champion He Bingjiao to face Carolina Marin

Catch the live updates from the finals of the Japan Open Superseries. Defending singles champions Lee and He face Axelsen and Marin respectively.

>Report: The only Indians in the fray, the doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra went down fighting in their maiden Superseries semi-final. The Indian duo lost 21-14, 15-21, 19-21 to the home favourites Takuro Hoki and Sayaka Hirota.

In the men's singles semi-final, defending champion and six-time Japan Open champion Lee Chong Wei scripted a tremendous fightback to win the opening game against Shi Yuqi after being seven points down to eventually win 21-19. Any doubts on his performance was put to rest as he demolished Shi's game in the second to win 21-8 and storm into the finals one more time.

Lee will be go against World Champion and Olympic bronze medallist Viktor Axelsen from Denmark. Axelsen who had beat Kidambi Srikanth in the earlier stages of the tournament faced a tough match against World No 1 Son Wan Ho of South Korea.

Axelsen showed his mettle against Son to seal his place in the final of Japan Open Superseries. This will be the Dane's second straight appearance in the final of a mega event. His sharpness at the net tight seemed to have troubled Son who was equally good, but it was Axelsen's quick feet and range of shots that saw him get the better of the Korean in straight games.

Axelsen seemed to have the required firepower to fuel himself across the finish line by opening up the lead in the requisite moments to set up a clash against the Malaysian ace for his first Japan Open Superseries title.

It was heartbreak for World Champion Nozomi Okuhara as a knee injury forced her to withdraw from the tournament and hand a walkover to Spain's Carolina Marin. The Spaniard will face defending champion He Bingjiao for a shot at her first Japan Open title.

He booked a place in the final by defeating compatriot Chen Yufei in straight games.

Despite winning the first game with ease, He was stretched in the second by a defensive Chen. He made quick returns in the opening game to frustrate Chen, who was looking for backhand shots near the sidelines. It was neck and neck in the second with both shuttlers mixing their shots well after the mid-game break. But, it was He who won it, at last, to set up a clash with Carolina Marin in the final of women's singles. View More