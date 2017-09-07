LIVE England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 1 at Lord's, cricket score and updates

Catch the live updates on Day 1 of the third and final Test between England and West Indies at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

>Preview: West Indies go into Thursday's third and deciding Test at Lord's with the chance to complete a dramatic turnaround and win their first series in England in almost 30 years.

The Caribbean side last triumphed in England in 1988 when a team boasting a clutch of all-time greats including Gordon Greenidge, Viv Richards, Malcolm Marshall and Curtly Ambrose romped to a 4-0 win.

The West Indies dominated Test cricket for two decades but their decline has been precipitous and they are currently languishing at eighth in the world rankings, with just Bangladesh and Zimbabwe below them.

Having dusted down the "obituaries" after the series opener at Edgbaston -- when the visitors slumped to a defeat by an innings and 209 runs -- few pundits gave Jason Holder's novice West Indies side any chance of a revival in Leeds.

Yet despite being set more than 300 to win in the fourth innings following a declaration by England captain Joe Root, the tourists showed true grit to win the second Test by five wickets.

Shai Hope became the first batsman in history to score hundreds in both innings of a match at Headingley, putting his side in a strong position with 147 before following up his maiden Test century with a match-clinching 118 not out in the second innings.

West Indies skipper Holder is urging his side to keep calm as they chase an unlikely victory.

"We are obviously confident coming off the last game at Headingley but I told the guys 'that's gone'," he said.

"The first game, pretty much everybody wrote us off. Our heads were a bit down after how we got defeated in the first Test match.

"To pick ourselves back up and come back and respond how we did at Headingley was remarkable. It's obviously given us some new life."

"There's a lot to play for, and our guys are really up for it," he added.

With inputs from AFP View More