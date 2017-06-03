Hello and welcome to India.com’s live coverage of Sri Lanka vs South Africa at The Oval in London. After two Group A matches, the actions kicks off in Group B as Proteas meet Sri Lanka. South Africa is amongst the favourites to lift the Champions Trophy title and will be keen to begin their campaign on a positive note. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has struggled off-late. Stay tuned as we bring you the live score updates of SL vs SA.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy Sri Lanka played two warm-up matches and lost both of them. What is interesting and worrying for Sri Lanka is both the defeats came after posting over 300 runs on board. Also Catch- South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Sri Lanka failed to defend 319 against Australia at The Oval and then suffered the further embarrassment as the Lankan bowlers once again performed poorly against New Zealand. The Kiwis chased down mammoth 357 with six wickets and over three overs to spare. Sri Lankan will now be hoping for a disciplined bowling performance in the tournament proper. Also Read- Proteas favourite in opening Group B fixture

On the other hand, South Africa did not play warm-up matches but were busy in three-match ODI series against hosts England. The Proteas lost the first two matches and then scripted a consolation win at iconic Lord’s.

In last ten meetings South Africa have emerged as the dominant side, winning eight out of ten matches.

South Africa (From): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers(c), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Farhaan Behardien, Morne Morkel.

Sri Lanka (From): Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamara Kapugedera, Niroshan Dickwella.