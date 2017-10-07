New Delhi: Welcome to India.com’s Live blog of India vs Australia, first T20I. After the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series, India and Australia are set to square off in game’s shortest format. The India vs. Australia T20I series begins with the first T20I in Ranchi today. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Having lost the ODI series 4-1, Australia will be hoping to put up a good show in the T20Is. Meanwhile, India will be looking to continue their domination and move up the rankings in T20Is as well.

Remember, India are currently number one in Tests and ODIs and fifth in T20Is and a 3-0 series win will help India climb to second in the rankings.

India and Australia have faced each other 13 times in T20Is. India have won nine while Australia have emerged victorious on just four occasions. Interestingly, India have never lost a T20I against Australia at home and the record stands at 3-0.