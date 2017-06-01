LIVE Cricket Score England vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England opt to bowl as Ball replaces Rashid

England vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England and Bangladesh kick-start the eight-nation tournament at the Oval.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage from Match 1 of the ICC Champions Trophy between England and Bangladesh at the Oval.

Preview: The ICC Champions Trophy starts today with host England taking on Bangladesh in the tournament opener at the Oval.

At Lord’s on Monday, England top-order collapsed to 20 for 6 in five overs against South Africa’s pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell. In ODI history, it was one of the worst starts.

“It certainly was a wake-up call in the fact that you need to be able to adapt in different circumstances,” England captain Eoin Morgan told reporters after the match.

A bit of cloud cover in June, aids swing bowling in England and definitely the green-tinged Lord’s wicket didn’t find favour with Morgan. The England captain was happy that the reality check happened for the team ahead of the Champions Trophy, not during the tournament.

On the other hand, in their warm-up game on Tuesday at the Oval, Bangladesh were bundled out for 84 in reply to holders India’s total of 324 for 7. They lost the match by 240 runs, not an ideal build-up to the big tournament.

Both sides will have few players who played in that 2015 World Cup match, where Bangladesh defeated England at the Adelaide Oval riding on the performances from Mahmudullah and the seamers. The defeat at the hands of Bangladesh knocked England out of the World Cup and forcing them to change their approach in one-dayers.

“Since then, we’ve been on a huge upward curve, and we’ve been tremendously lucky in the fact we have had a group of players that have bought into a way of playing and enjoyed it, and executed extremely well,” Morgan was quoted as saying.

“At no stage have we second-guessed ourselves or the direction that we’re going in, and that’s very powerful as a group I think.”

But Mashrafe Mortaza is confident of Bangladesh surprising the heavyweights, starting with England.

“The thing is that we all know that on a given day we can beat anybody. But we have to start well. England are a very good side. Joe Root, Jason Roy, obviously captain Eoin Morgan is in good form, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler.

“But again, it’s cricket and anything can happen in the game. So you never know,” Mortaza said.

Moreover, Bangladesh would be a confident side coming into the Champions Trophy with wins over New Zealand and Ireland in Dublin.