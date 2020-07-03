Live Classes For Grades 11 & 12, WhatsApp Tasks for Rest: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sidodia on Thursday, 2 July, said that although government schools in the national capital are closed till the end of this month, learning will continue with a ‘human feel’.

Sisodia, who’s also Delhi’s Education Minister, said live online classes will be conducted by government school teachers for students of the 11th and the 12th grade. While classes would be held online, teachers would follow up with students through WhatsApp or phone class, in order to clear their doubts.

Students of classes 11 & 12 will attend live online classes to be conducted by Delhi Govt. teachers in 12 subjects.



Follow up will be done by the teacher through phone call or WhatsApp to clear their doubts.



5/N







— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 2, 2020

However, live online classes will not be held for students from kindergarten to Class 10 and they will instead receive daily exercises as well as feedback on tasks completed by them through WhatsApp or telephone calls.

Sisodia clarified that “teachers will connect through regular phone with those who do not have WhatsApp or smart phone”.

He also said that School Management Committees will be in active partnership with teachers and assist them in reaching out to parents. “We will ensure that students do not lose out on academics due to #COVID19,” he added.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on Education by The Quint.