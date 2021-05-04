‘A Little Help’: Kejriwal Promises Rs 5,000 to Auto, Taxi Drivers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 4 May, announced that the Delhi government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers and free ration to 72 lakh ration card holders in the city for the next two months.

This decision by the Delhi government comes amid a sharp surge of COVID-19 cases, compounded by a paucity of healthcare resources in the national capital, and has reportedly been taken in a bid to help people tide over the COVID-19 crisis.

Kejriwal was quoted by ANI as saying:

"“All autorickshaw drivers and taxi drivers in Delhi will be given Rs 5,000 each by the Delhi government so that they get a little help during this financial crisis.”"

Kejriwal also reportedly said: “Delhi government to give free ration for two months to 72 lakh ration cardholders.”



CM Kejriwal also clarified that the free rational and financial aid does not mean that the lockdown imposed in the national capital will last for two months. He further said he hoped the situation in Delhi will improve and lockdown will not be needed.

According to PTI, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each of 1.56 lakh auto and taxi drivers during last year's lockdown as well.

Presently, the national capital is under lockdown till 10 May amid the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Delhi on Monday reported more than 18,000 cases, with a positivity rate of 29.56 percent, and the highest daily death toll of 448.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 3,57,229 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to over 2 crore. The death toll increased by 3,449 to 2,22,408.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)

