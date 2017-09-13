Litmus test will be to get Dawood back: Congress

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday welcomed the move of the United Kingdom authorities in seizing the properties belonging to Dawood Ibrahim, but said the litmus test would be to get him back as had been "committed" by the ruling BJP ahead of the 2014 elections.

"If Dawood Ibrahim's assets have been attached, that is a welcome step but the litmus test is getting Dawood Ibrahim back and those were the commitments which this government had made to the people of India in the run up to 2014 campaign," said Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari.

"We would expect them to walk the talk. Dawood Ibrahim is accused of the horrendous 1993 blasts and also responsible for masterminding many other dastardly crimes before and after that.

"So, it is incumbent upon every government to do whatever they possibly can to get Dawood Ibrahim back.

"We do hope that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone to Lahore to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif he would have raised the issue of Dawood Ibrahim and other criminals who are being sheltered in Pakistan that they be extradited to India," he added.

In a boost for Indian agencies, authorities in the United Kingdom have seized properties belonging to fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, the media reported on Wednesday.

--IANS

sid/rn