Literary event held to boost Indo-Nepal relations

BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation and Embassy of India in Nepal organised a cultural event to further enhance the bilateral relations between the countries. Ruchika Theatre group from India staged a drama based on the life of famous Indian poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore when he was young. The drama titled "a quiet desire" set in the 19th century depicts the life of young Tagore through prose, poetry, and music. The story sheds light on his relationship with his brother and his sister-in-law Kadambari. It also talks of Kadambari's suicide within four months of Rabindranath's marriage. The drama also talks about his struggling days before he achieved any greatness. Feisal E Alkazi who has written and directed the Drama believes literature is an essential entity to bring anyone closer. Minister in Nepal acknowledged the event and asserted at the growing ties between two countries. Indian Deputy Head of mission to Nepal Mr. Vinay Kumar expressed sincere gratitude to the theatre group and claimed that this sort of event will strengthen the age long relation between two close neighbours. India and Nepal share a rich history and strongest of camaraderie in South Asia region.