List Of Unusual Arrests Made By Police In Delhi Riots Case, While Those In Images Walk Free

On 23rd February 2020, Delhi saw one of the most gruesome riots ever. Major bloodshed, property vandalism and rioting in North East Delhi occurred due to the CAA-NRC issue.

As per the reports, nearly 53 people were killed out of which the majority of those were Muslims. Apart from those killed, more than 200 have sustained severe injuries.

But since the Delhi riots, the police have arrested many Anti-CAA activists.

As per a report by The Wire, a press conference was organised, where Umar Khalid along with DU professor Apoorvanand, activist and author Harsh Mander, activist and Swaraj India’s national president Yogendra Yadav and AISA Delhi president Kawalpreet Kaur called attention to the “continuing attempt by the Delhi Police to falsely implicate” activists of the anti-CAA movement as the masterminds of the February riots.

The panel members also said that “activists and students are suffering in prison under the false anti-terror law for almost 6 months, without any official charges registered against them.”

Young student activists like Safoora Zargar, Devangana Kalita, Umar Khalid, Natasha Narwal and many more have been arrested.

According to The India Express report, the police have also filed a charge sheet against economist Jayati Ghosh, professor Apoorvanand, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy in connection to the February Delhi riots.

Let’s look at these young activists, their “supposed” role in Delhi riots and why police are targeting them.

Umar Khalid

Anti-CAA protester, former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid was arrested on 14 September, for conspiring and making “provocative” speeches before the Delhi Riots broke out in February 2020.

He came into the spotlight as an active student leader of JNU in February 2016 when an event led to a sedition file. The sedition charges have not been proved to date.

Safoora Zargar

An MPhil student of Jamia Millia Islamia, Zargar came into limelight for actively participating in the Anti-CAA protests in Delhi.

In an open letter by International Federation For Human Rights, it was disclosed that she had been held in Tihar Jail since 15th April and to protect her and her unborn baby from COVID-19 was kept in solitary confinement for almost two weeks.

Post Safoora’s arrest, numerous people online began sharing fake images from explicit videos falsely claimed to be Zargar. Even her marriage and pregnancy were questioned. But according to the report by Alt News these accusations were fake.

The Delhi High Court granted Zargar bail on 23 June 2020, and she was later released on 24 June 2020.

Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal

Pinjra Tod founders Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal were arrested on 23rd May in relation to the Delhi riots of February. They were accused of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy.

They have also been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act UAPA for allegedly being part of a “premeditated conspiracy” in the violence.

However, Kalita was granted bail on September 1.

But, she will not be released yet as she has to acquire bail under UAPA.

But what about those, who have allegedly raised slogans like ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko’?