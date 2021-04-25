List of top Government Jobs to apply this week

News18
·3-min read

From Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to National Testing Agency (NTA) to Indian Railways several government departments have announced bumper vacancies most of which will be closing this week. If you are looking for a government job, this might be your chance. Here is your weekly dose of government jobs to apply for this week. Those aspiring for a well-paying government sector job can go through the details of the recruitment drive below:

IDBI recruitment 2021

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has notified the recruitment of Chief Data Officer, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Chief Information Security Officer and Head- Digital Banking on its official website idbibank.in. Interested and experienced candidates can apply for the same on or before May 3. The applicants can submit their applications for any one of the posts. The shortlisted candidates will be appointed for a period of three years. Check the details here

JKSSB

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced recruitment for various posts at www.jkssb.nic.in. A total of 2311 vacancies is available in the general administration department, revenue department, health and medical education department, cooperative department, floriculture, gardens and parks department, department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs, and department of skill development. The application process was already started on April 12 and will end by May 12. Read detailed notification here

Indian Army

Indian Army will be conducting a recruitment rally 2021 for eligible candidates from Badaun, Lakhimpurkheri, Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Farrukhabad, Bahraich, Balrampur, Bareilly, Hardoi, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Shravasti, and Sitapur districts of Uttar Pradesh. The application form can be submitted at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in by May 20. As per the official statement, the recruitment rally will be conducted from June 7 to June 30 at Rajput Regiment Centre Fatehgarh. Detailed notification here

UPSC IES/ISS exam 2021

Earlier this month, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also started the application process for the Indian Engineering Services and Indian Statistical Services at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Aspirants can apply for the same till April 27, 6 pm. The IES exam is scheduled to be held from July 18 while the ISS exam will begin from July 16 at various centres across the country. A total of 215 examinees will be selected for appointment. Check detailed notification

BPSC

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for 138 vacancies of assistant audit officer (AAO), Bihar Audit Services in Audit Directorate under Finance Department, Government of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply at BPSC official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The application process will be closed on May 15. Read notification

UP Police

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the recruitment for 1,277 posts of police sub-inspector (confidential), assistant sub-inspector of police (clerk), and assistant sub-inspector of police (Accounts). The application process will begin from May 1 on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to apply is May 31. Read detailed notification

UPSC CAPF

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also commenced the application process for Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) on its official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The online application window will be available till May 5. The UPSC CAPF’s Assistant Commandant exam will be held on August 8. Read the details of the exam here

