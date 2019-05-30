List of celebrities attending PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

After a massive win in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Narendra Modi is all set to take oath as Prime Minister of India for his second term at 7 pm on Thursday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council at Rashtraparti Bhavan in New Delhi in front of a large gathering of national and international dignitaries. Various leaders are set to attend the ceremony , including bollywood celebrities.