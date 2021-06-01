Liquor Home Delivery Allowed in Delhi, How To Order Alcohol Online Through Apps and Websites

New Delhi, June 1: The Delhi government today revealed good news to tipplers in the national capital and announced home delivery of Indian and foreign-made liquor will be permitted under the new excise policy. Delhi residents can order liquor for home delivery through apps and online portals. Notably, not all alcohol shops will start doorstep delivery, but only those who hold an L-13 license. Delhi Logs 648 New COVID-19 Cases, Daily Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%.

The official notification allowing home delivery of liquor in Delhi states: "The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office and institution." The Delhi government also clarified that not all liquor shops across Delhi will be allowed to deliver alcohol. Only holders of L-13 licence are permitted to carry out home deliveries. Will Provide Food Grains to Needy Without Ration Cards at Govt Schools: Delhi Govt to HC.

How to Order Home Delivery of Liquor in Delhi:

Last year, various state government allowed food-delivery apps like Swiggy, Zomato, BigBasket and Amazon to deliver alcohol. These apps might be used in Delhi as well to order home delivery of liquor. The Kerala government had launched BevQ app for home delivery of liquor in the state. However, no such app has been launched by the Delhi government. As far as websites are concerned, there is no Delhi government-run website for ordering alcohol for home delivery.

COVID-19 in Delhi:

The Delhi government allowed home delivery of alcohol as part of unlocking process after COVID-19 positivity rate dropped below 1% for the first time since March 19. Delhi reported 648 new COVID-19 cases and 86 deaths yesterday. The cumulative count of the coronavirus cases in the national capital went up to 14,26,240 and the death toll stood at 24,237.