Lionel Messi Second Player After Cristiano Ronaldo to Score 100 European Goals

New Delhi: Lionel Messi scored his 100th European goal as Barcelona outplayed Olympiakos 3-1 in the Champions League at the Camp Nou. Messi, thanks to the free-kick in the 61st minute, scored Barcelona’s second goal after Dimitris Nikolaou’s own-goal.

The Argentine now becomes only the second player after Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo to score hundred or more goals in European competition. While Ronaldo has 113 goals in 151 games in the continental competition, Messi took 122 games to reach the three-figure mark.

However, Messi becomes the first ever player to net hundred goals with one club.

Most Goals in UEFA Club Competition

Goals Player Matches 113 Cristiano Ronaldo 151 100 Lionel Messi 122 76 Raúl González 158 70 Filippo Inzaghi 114 67 Andriy Shevchenko 142 62 Ruud van Nistelrooy 92 61 Gerd Müller 69 59 Thierry Henry 140 59 Henrik Larsson 108 56 Zlatan Ibrahimović 139

Apart from 100 goals, Messi has seven hat-tricks in Champions League and is tied with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, after the win, Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu paid tribute to Messi and said he is the leader of the team.

“I would give him every prize in the world, he has been the best player of all time for many years now. He has made this era sublime. We see him as the leader of our team, he contributes so much and we all never tire of enjoying him,” Bartomeu was quoted as saying by ABS-CBN.

Following the win, Barcelona continues to top the Group D points table. They have now three wins from as many matches while Olympiakos are bottom-placed.