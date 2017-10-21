Lionel Messi Posts Video on Instagram, Indicating His Stance on Catalan Independence From Spain

There were recent protests in Barcelona against the independence of Catalonia from Spain.

New Delhi: In perhaps taking a major political stand, Barcelona and Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi has posted a video on Instagram that will surely ruffle some feathers. In the video, one can see Mateo, the footy legend’s two-year-old son, trying to sing a nursery rhyme in Catalan, the official language of Catalonia. Check the full video posted on social media below.





In fact this video has even resulted in a bit of a row in football itself as Messi’s Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique commented on the Instagram post where he wrote, “In Catalonia they never stop indoctrinating children with ‘Jean Petit qui danse’….. (the title of the nursery rhyme).”

There were recent protests in Barcelona against the independence of Catalonia from Spain. So it must be said that Messi, who is not directly linked with this independence issue, has taken a strong political stand and publicly expressed what his views on this very heated political subject are.