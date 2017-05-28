Lionel Messi, Neymar power Barcelona to third successive Copa del Rey title

Lionel Messi and Neymar scored a goal each as Barcelona beat Alaves 3-1 to win their third straight Copa del Rey title.

Barcelona and manager Luis Enrique sign off the season with this consolation title after failing to win the La Liga Championship and getting eliminated in the Champions League quarters.

Alaves managed to resist Barca for the first 30 minutes of the first half but then the brilliance of Messi and Neymar changed the complexion of the game.

First to start the scoring was Messi after taking a pass from Neymar at the edge of the box and then putting it behind the net, to give Barcelona 1-0 lead. However, three minutes later, Alaves strikes Theo Hernandez equalised with a curling shot outsite the box.

It looked like the first half would end at 1-1 and then Neymar swung into action by finding the net in the 45th minute and making it 2-1. Then it was Paco Alcacer ending the first half at 3-1 by scoring off a brilliant pass from Messi.

After a thrilling first half, the second remained uneventful and goalless as Barcelona lifted their third straight Copa del Rey title.

