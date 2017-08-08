Lionel Messi And Luis Suarez Score as Barcelona Beat Chapecoense 5-0 in Emotional Friendly

Alan Ruschel, one of three playing survivors from the crash, captained Chapecoense

In their last preseason game, Barcelona register 5-0 win over Chapecoense, the Brazilian club who lost 19 players and staff in a plane crash last year.

The goals were shared out at Camp Nou. Gerard Deulofeu scored the first and then laid on the next two for Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi respectively. In the second half of the game, Luis Suarez added the fourth and Denis Suarez scored the fifth.

On the other hand, Alan Ruschel, one of three playing survivors from the crash, captained the visitors and took to the field alongside colleagues Jakson Follmann and Neto for an emotional tribute before kick-off. Also Check: FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Trophy Tour From August 17 in Six Host Cities

Ruschel played in the first 35 minutes of the match before leaving the pitch to a standing ovation from supporters and both sets of players. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Elias was the busiest Chapecoense player during the first half as Barca instantly clicked into gear.

Chapecoense signed 25 new players this season and promoted nine from the youth team.

It was Barca’s first home game since Ernesto Valverde took over as boss. The 53-year-old has succeeded Luis Enrique, who stepped down at the end of last season.

Also, it was also the Catalan club’s first game since Brazil forward Neymar left to join French club Paris St-Germain for a world record fee of 222m euros (£200m). Also Check: No Player Bigger Than Club, Says Barcelona President on Neymar’s Transfer to PSG

‘Neymar now forms part of our history and we need to talk about the future,’ said Barcelona’s sporting director Pep Segura. He then declined to elaborate on signings when he was asked about targets.

‘Coutinho is a hot topic? That must because we are in August,’ he said on a night when players on both sides had to cope with 30-degree heat at the Camp Nou.

‘He is the player of another club,’ added Segura. ‘So we can’t say anything about him right now.’