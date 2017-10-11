Lionel Messi Hat-trick Helps Argentina Enter 2018 FIFA World Cup: Videos of Top 5 Hat-trick Goals by The Professional Footballer

Lionel Messi once again proved that he is truly one of the best footballers of all time in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Argentine football star scored three goals in the match and helped his national team to qualify for the World Cup 2018. Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia were the four teams that qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup that will be held in Russia. Lionel Messi has been known for turning the game around with his goal scoring tendency and he made his team, fans as well as the nation proud with another stellar performance. Argentina won the game against Ecuador with a 3-1 lead and proudly announced their entry to the much awaited FIFA World Cup 2018. As we celebrate this phenomenal victory, here is a look at the top 5 most memorable hat-tricks scored by Messi. Lionel Messi Takes Selfie With Crying Young Fan After Being Dragged Away by Security Guards in This Video.



Lionel Messi First hat-trick in El Clásico (Real Madrid vs Barcelona)

Lionel Messi scored his first hat-trick goal for Barcelona FC on March 10, 2007. The supremely talented footballer was merely 19 years old when he turned heads with the phenomenal goals the biggest game of all, El Clásico. Messi turned the Real Madrid vs Barcelona FC Match around by tying the score in the last minute of the game and this moment has been acknowledged as the day when many people were aware of Messi’s arrival in the world of football.

Lionel Messi First International Hat-trick (Switzerland vs Argentina)

While Messi scored his first ever hat-trick goals in 2007 for FC Barcelona, his first international Hatrick came against Switzerland in a friendly match. The Switzerland vs Argentina football game played on February 29, 2012, saw Messi score his first ever international hat-trick for his national team. Messi’s performance in La-Liga and local matches had already made him a star in the world of football and this hat-trick proved that his performance in international football is no less.

Messi’s Second International Hat-trick (Argentina vs Brazil)

After his first international hat-trick, Messi scored the next two triple goals in merely one and a half year. His second spectacular hat-trick performance was also witnessed in 2012 in the Argentina vs Brazil match played on June 9, 2012. Messi led Argentina to victory against Brazil with a 4-3 lead. While the match was classified as a friendly clash and was not for any international cup, the competition between the team and the heat in both countries’ fans made it one of the most monumental moments for many.

Leo Messi’s Fastest Hat-trick in Senior career (Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano)

Lionel Messi scored his fastest hat-trick in his senior career in a match against Rayo Vallecano on March 8, 2015. Messi scored hat-trick goals in the first eleven minutes of the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match and his 32nd Hat-trick for Barcelona. This was the match where Messi overtook Telmo Zarra as the player with the most hat-tricks ever in Spanish football.

Lionel Messi’s Hat-trick entry to FIFA World Cup 2018 (Argentina vs Ecuador)



The most recent hat-trick by Messi has to be one of the most important matches that he performed in. The hat-trick in the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifiers helped Argentina to enter the World Cup in the most spectacular way possible. This hat-trick in Argentia vs Ecuador also made Messi the joint all-time leading scorer in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers with 20 goals, alongside Uruguay’s Luis Suárez.

Lionel Messi is often considered as the best player in the world and regarded by many as the greatest of all time and these videos hint at why fans are crazy about this sports legend. Messi is the only player in history to win five FIFA Ballon d’Or awards and his entry into the FIFA 2018 World Cup is bound to make the game all the more fun and entertaining.