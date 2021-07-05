Lionel Messi Gets Accidentally Head-Butted as Argentina Staff Member Tries to Hug Him | Watch Video

Ouch. That would have hurt, a little, but still. Everybody wanted to hug Lionel Messi after his sensational performance in the Copa America 2021 quarterfinal for Argentina against Ecuador on Saturday night.

Argentina defeated a stubborn Ecuador 3-0 and Messi was involved in all three of their goals. He set up the first two goals and then in the injury time, converted a stunning free-kick to cap off a memorable night.

After the final whistle, everybody was seeking the maestro. And an ethusiastic Argentine staff member caught hold of the returning Messi on the sidelines and tried to hug him.

And he accidentally ended up head-butting Messi who looked visibly in some pain.

While the scoreline may suggest Argentine domination, it was anything but.

And Messi admitted it after the match.

“It was a very hard match, we knew how tough an opponent we were facing,” Messi said. “It was a fight until we got the first goal and, after that, the match got a bit messy, but the most important thing is that we moved into the next round.

“We just need one more win to get to the final and we hope we can do it. We tried to play good football, but at times we couldn’t and the pitch didn’t help. We got through a really important match. It was our goal to be in the last four but now it’s time to rest,” he added.

Messi is seeking his first major international title with Argentina. Although, he has won an Olympic gold with his national team but he hunt for an international trophy continues having been left heartbroken on multiple occasions despite making world cup final and Copa America final in the past.

However, the form Messi has displayed in the ongoing continental event, Argentina are the strong favourites alongside hosts Brazil.

Messi will lead Argentina in the second semifinal when they take on Colombia while Brazil square off against Peru on Monday night (Tuesday in India).

