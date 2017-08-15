Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluigi Buffon in Contention for UEFA Best Player Award

The winner is set to be announced in Monaco on August 24.

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona), Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) and Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) made the cut for the short list of three candidates for the Best Player in Europe Award, UEFA announced on Tuesday.

The three nominees were chosen in a vote held by the 80 coaches of the teams that participated in the group stage of the Champions League and the Europa League as well as 55 sports journalists from each of the member associations of UEFA.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.

The extended nominees list also included, ranked by the number of votes: Luka Modric (R. Madrid), Toni Kroos (R. Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Sergio Ramos (R. Madrid), Kylian Mbappé (Monaco), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United).

The winner is set to be announced during the draw for the group stage of the Champions League, to be held in Monaco on August 24.

Also read: Premier League: Summer Transfer Window Could Close Before Start of Next Season

To choose the short list candidates for the Best Women’s Player in Europe, the coaches of the 16 teams participating in women’s Euro 2017 and the eight quarterfinalist teams of the women’s Champions League also cast their votes.

The women players who have got the most votes were Denmark’s Pernille Harder (VfL Wolfsburg and Linkopings FC), Germany’s Dzsenifer Marozsan (Olympique Lyon) and the Netherlands’ Lieke Martens (FC Rosengard and Barcelona).

With inputs from agencies.