'The Lion King' is roaring at box office, crosses 150 crore mark

The film, Lion King is roaring at the box office, which opened to positive reviews, is performing remarkably well and has crossed Rs 150 crore mark in India. The Disney remake has raked in a total of Rs. 150.09 crore in 24 days of its run at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection on his Twitter handle. The film, which hit theatres on July 19, garnered a decent Rs 11.06 crore on its first day, and quickly picked up the pace and emerged as one of the biggest opening Hollywood movies of all time.The Lion King is an updated version of the 1994 animated classic with photo-realistic, computer-generated animation. It aims to bring back the adventures of Simba, who succeeds his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands.